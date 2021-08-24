Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

What’s up Lovell: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 7 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lovell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gy5si_0bbP8cTv00

Marquetry Workshop

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1007 12th St, Cody, WY

Join Master Artisan, John Felten, as he teaches the basic skills of marquetry, veneering and inlaying. John is a member of the American Marquetry Society and the Rocky Mountain Marquetry Guild...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQa58_0bbP8cTv00

Free Yoga Classes at the Library

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1500 Heart Mountain St, Cody, WY

After a brief hiatus in July, Cody Library will bring back its yoga classes in August. Professional yoga instructor Nikki Levine Bustos will continue to teach the classes, which will be held in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLFme_0bbP8cTv00

Memorial service

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 825 Simpson Ave, Cody, WY

Find the obituary of Louis “Junior” Kousoulos (1932 - 2021) from Buffalo, WY. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rs8vT_0bbP8cTv00

Live Outdoor Concert

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 34 Thomas the Apostle Rd, Cody, WY

THE RIVERSIDE (Folk Music) Outdoor Concert --- August 28th @ 7PM Bring your own chair and refreshing beverage. $10 Ticket Call or Email for more information. stayattac@wyomingdiocese.org (307)587-4400

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGbA2_0bbP8cTv00

Cody Firearms Experience: Self Defense Pistol

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 142 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY

Our training courses feature certified instructors and hands-on time in our state-of-the-art, indoor range. The Basic Pistol Class fulfills the Wyoming Concealed Firearms Permit firearms training...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
25
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Cody, WY
Government
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
City
Lovell, WY
Cody, WY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Obituary#Art#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy