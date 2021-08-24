What’s up Lovell: Local events calendar

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lovell area:

Marquetry Workshop Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1007 12th St, Cody, WY

Join Master Artisan, John Felten, as he teaches the basic skills of marquetry, veneering and inlaying. John is a member of the American Marquetry Society and the Rocky Mountain Marquetry Guild...

Free Yoga Classes at the Library Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1500 Heart Mountain St, Cody, WY

After a brief hiatus in July, Cody Library will bring back its yoga classes in August. Professional yoga instructor Nikki Levine Bustos will continue to teach the classes, which will be held in...

Memorial service Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 825 Simpson Ave, Cody, WY

Find the obituary of Louis “Junior” Kousoulos (1932 - 2021) from Buffalo, WY. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Live Outdoor Concert Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 34 Thomas the Apostle Rd, Cody, WY

THE RIVERSIDE (Folk Music) Outdoor Concert --- August 28th @ 7PM Bring your own chair and refreshing beverage. $10 Ticket Call or Email for more information. stayattac@wyomingdiocese.org (307)587-4400

Cody Firearms Experience: Self Defense Pistol Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 142 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY

Our training courses feature certified instructors and hands-on time in our state-of-the-art, indoor range. The Basic Pistol Class fulfills the Wyoming Concealed Firearms Permit firearms training...