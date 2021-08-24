Events on the Paonia calendar

(PAONIA, CO) Paonia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paonia:

Friday Night Live! Music at the Orchard - August Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us every Friday night for live music in the courtyard at Delicious Orchards! $20/car entry fee, camping available, gates open at 5:30. Each night benefits a local organization through...

Outdoor Storytime in Hotchkiss Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

Storytime is back! Children, ages 0-5, and their caretakers are invited to join us for outdoor Storytimes at the Fairgrounds Park in Hotchkiss on the 4th Tuesday of every month at 10:30am. Delta...

2021 Winemaker’s Dinner Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 41716 Reds Rd, Paonia, CO

MENU Winemaker’s Dinner Menu Stone Cottage Cellars August 28th, 6:30 Salad Course Greek Organic Roasted Beet Salad, Garlic Roasted Beets, Organic Field Greens Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis...

Mindfulness Retreat: Quiet Your Mind and Wake Up Your Senses Crawford, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: North Fork Valley, Crawford, CO 81415

Join us for a weekend of mindfulness and empowerment at our hidden oasis just north of Austin, Texas for a life-changing experience.

Fairgrounds StoryWalk® Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

The July-August StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Around the World on a Kangaroo by Lee David Daniels. A story of three friends who befriend a magic kangaroo that can...