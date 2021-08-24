Cancel
Paonia, CO

Events on the Paonia calendar

Paonia Dispatch
(PAONIA, CO) Paonia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paonia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kq8GL_0bbP8bbC00

Friday Night Live! Music at the Orchard - August

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us every Friday night for live music in the courtyard at Delicious Orchards! $20/car entry fee, camping available, gates open at 5:30. Each night benefits a local organization through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9ct3_0bbP8bbC00

Outdoor Storytime in Hotchkiss

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

Storytime is back! Children, ages 0-5, and their caretakers are invited to join us for outdoor Storytimes at the Fairgrounds Park in Hotchkiss on the 4th Tuesday of every month at 10:30am. Delta...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I09GS_0bbP8bbC00

2021 Winemaker’s Dinner

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 41716 Reds Rd, Paonia, CO

MENU Winemaker’s Dinner Menu Stone Cottage Cellars August 28th, 6:30 Salad Course Greek Organic Roasted Beet Salad, Garlic Roasted Beets, Organic Field Greens Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Qzy_0bbP8bbC00

Mindfulness Retreat: Quiet Your Mind and Wake Up Your Senses

Crawford, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: North Fork Valley, Crawford, CO 81415

Join us for a weekend of mindfulness and empowerment at our hidden oasis just north of Austin, Texas for a life-changing experience.

Fairgrounds StoryWalk®

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

The July-August StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Around the World on a Kangaroo by Lee David Daniels. A story of three friends who befriend a magic kangaroo that can...

With Paonia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

