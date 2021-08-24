Cancel
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge calendar: Coming events

Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 7 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Live events are coming to Red Lodge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Lodge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmcQN_0bbP8TUG00

Mt. Maurice Music Festival

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Live music at Red Lodge Ales with Sean Devine, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Maxwell and the Head Change, Marcedes Carroll, and Justine May!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbEmO_0bbP8TUG00

Red Lodge Farmers' Market

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 122 Hauser Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

The Red Lodge Farmer's Market supports a local food economy by creating a marketplace where local producers and artisans can sell their products for the benefit of the community Location: Red...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezgjK_0bbP8TUG00

El Wencho on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone

Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

EL Wencho on the River - Good times for a great cause! About this Event Join us August 13, 6 to 11pm on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River for a great show of music from the local Montana...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEznE_0bbP8TUG00

Wild Rivers Film Tour Red Lodge

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WXGP_0bbP8TUG00

Ladies Nine

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

