Red Lodge calendar: Coming events

(RED LODGE, MT) Live events are coming to Red Lodge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Lodge area:

Mt. Maurice Music Festival Red Lodge, MT

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Live music at Red Lodge Ales with Sean Devine, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Maxwell and the Head Change, Marcedes Carroll, and Justine May!

Red Lodge Farmers' Market Red Lodge, MT

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 122 Hauser Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

The Red Lodge Farmer's Market supports a local food economy by creating a marketplace where local producers and artisans can sell their products for the benefit of the community Location: Red...

El Wencho on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone Bridger, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

EL Wencho on the River - Good times for a great cause! About this Event Join us August 13, 6 to 11pm on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River for a great show of music from the local Montana...

Wild Rivers Film Tour Red Lodge Red Lodge, MT

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

Ladies Nine Red Lodge, MT

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...