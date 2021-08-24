Cancel
Colfax, WA

Live events on the horizon in Colfax

Posted by 
Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 7 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) Colfax has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colfax area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7awa_0bbP8Kmx00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Pullman

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vvih_0bbP8Kmx00

Omega of Theta Xi Centennial Celebration

Pullman, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman, WA 99164

We are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Omega Chapter of Theta Xi Fraternity on the WSU/WSC campus on the first weekend of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDRyQ_0bbP8Kmx00

GIRLS NIGHT OUT!

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 245 SE Paradise St, Pullman, WA

Tired of cooking for yourself? Longing for some fun conversation? Come join our small group of women for dinner, hopefully sitting outside on the patio, and maybe a yummy Nanaimo bar for dessert!

Body of Water – Exhibition Opening

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Body of Water Dennis DeHart & Sarah Schorr A Visual Conversation Over Seas In this collaboration, two artists visually explore their own physicality in water. Through individual approaches that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQojo_0bbP8Kmx00

WCSP De-spooking Clinic and Trail Competition

Colfax, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 322 Fairgrounds Rd, Colfax, WA 99111

Learn how to create a safe, responsive, and bombproof equine partner.

Colfax Today

Colfax Today

Colfax, WA
With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

