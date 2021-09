Labor Day may soon be here, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop planning your summer parties just yet. In fact, August and September are often some of the hottest months of the year, meaning there are plenty of weekends left for splashing around in the backyard — and nothing gets you pool-ready quite like an epic pool float. Yes, in recent years, the novelty items you enjoyed as a kid have become summer staples for, well, everyone. And, every year, it seems the float options become more and more extravagant.