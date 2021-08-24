Cancel
Onamia, MN

Events on the Onamia calendar

Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 7 days ago

(ONAMIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Onamia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onamia:

GRA Board Meeting

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 777 Grand Ave, Onamia, MN

Regular GRA Board meeting Request to appear before the board https://millelacsband.com/content/3-government/11-gaming-regulatory-authority/2.0028-access-to-gra-board-meetings-041114.pdf

Learn More
Education

Milaca, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 12662 MN-23, Milaca, MN

Including Children's Sunday School, Adult Bible Study, and 1st Year Confirmation

Learn More
Jake and Tonya Kindseth LIVE on the Patio at TVG

Milaca, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Central Ave N, Milaca, MN

Come join us on the patio for some Sunday afternoon entertainment with Jake and Tonya Kindseth! Music starts at 3:00!

Learn More
16th Annual Operation Community Connect Drive Thru

Milaca, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN

The OCC is a one-day Drive Thru Resource Event to help connect community members with valuable resources and services available to them within our community. All households will receive a Resource...

Learn More
PTW 2021-22 OPEN HOUSE!

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join PTW for a day of fun and training!! Open House is open to wrestlers (Gr. K-12) and parent/guardians. SNACKS PROVIDED @ OPEN HOUSE! RAFFLES & GAMES!! FREE GEAR & GIVEAWAYS!!! Parents...

Learn More

