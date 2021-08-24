Canisteo events calendar

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canisteo:

Pulpit Supply: Vicki Bolton, Elder Cohocton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 54 Maple Ave, Cohocton, NY

Pulpit Supply: Vicki Bolton, Elder at First Presbyterian Church Cohocton, NY, 54 Maple Ave, Cohocton, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:30 am to 10:30 am

Kids on the Block Puppet Show at Hornell FRC Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us at the Hornell FRC for a puppet show about diversity and inclusion featuring “The Kids on the Block”… puppets with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



Alfred Farmers Market Alfred, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 13 October, 2021 Sundays, 11 am 3 pm Location:Alfred bandstand/village green, at the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive

The Reptile Guy Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Reptile Guy brings some scaly, friendly creatures for us to observe and learn about in this 45 minute program for children. Bring the whole family for a fun, family event. Learn about...

Woodhull Raceway; "Hall Of Fame" Classic On Dirt Event Woodhull, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2142 Co Rd 102, Woodhull, NY

Join Classic On Dirt Vintage Club as we Celebrate Woodhull's Hall of Fame night. We areblooking forward to bringing the fans some great racing with the memories of the past.