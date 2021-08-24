Cancel
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo events calendar

Canisteo Journal
 7 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Canisteo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canisteo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwW3z_0bbP88HU00

Pulpit Supply: Vicki Bolton, Elder

Cohocton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 54 Maple Ave, Cohocton, NY

Pulpit Supply: Vicki Bolton, Elder at First Presbyterian Church Cohocton, NY, 54 Maple Ave, Cohocton, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:30 am to 10:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSfVT_0bbP88HU00

Kids on the Block Puppet Show at Hornell FRC

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us at the Hornell FRC for a puppet show about diversity and inclusion featuring “The Kids on the Block”… puppets with intellectual and developmental disabilities.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxQGX_0bbP88HU00

Alfred Farmers Market

Alfred, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 13 October, 2021 Sundays, 11 am 3 pm Location:Alfred bandstand/village green, at the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8qO5_0bbP88HU00

The Reptile Guy

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Reptile Guy brings some scaly, friendly creatures for us to observe and learn about in this 45 minute program for children. Bring the whole family for a fun, family event. Learn about...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vjk0L_0bbP88HU00

Woodhull Raceway; "Hall Of Fame" Classic On Dirt Event

Woodhull, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2142 Co Rd 102, Woodhull, NY

Join Classic On Dirt Vintage Club as we Celebrate Woodhull's Hall of Fame night. We areblooking forward to bringing the fans some great racing with the memories of the past.

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

