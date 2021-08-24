Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onalaska, WA

Onalaska events calendar

Posted by 
Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 7 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Onalaska calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gihHz_0bbP86W200

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Auction and Banquet

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 321 Hamilton Rd, Chehalis, WA

The Chehalis Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their Banquet & Auction Saturday August 28th 4-10pm at the Jester Auto Museum & Event Center, 321 Hamilton Rd., Chehalis, WA...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6DnR_0bbP86W200

NEW LAWS REGARDING LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPLAINED

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Dieckman Rd, Chehalis, WA

Community Service Event. Law Enforcement Officers explain the new laws that went into effect 7/25/21 and answer questions from the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R25wU_0bbP86W200

Celebration of life for Van McDaniel

Salkum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1040 Gore Rd, Salkum, WA

Please join us for a celebration of Van McDaniel's life on Sunday, August 29th from 1-4pm at Rocky Top Arena. We want you to enjoy his memory and pay homage to his passing, so dress casual and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxogD_0bbP86W200

VIP Tickets for the Chehalis Paranormal Forum

Chehalis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 221 Southwest William Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

A day long paranormal forum benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. Featured guest speakers will share their knowledge and stories.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgIzt_0bbP86W200

August Vendor Blender Craft Fair

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Veterans Memorial Museum 100 SW Veterans Way Chehalis, WA 98532 Get Directions »

Learn More

Comments / 0

Onalaska Post

Onalaska Post

Onalaska, WA
20
Followers
211
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chehalis, WA
Government
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Chehalis, WA
City
Hamilton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Banquet Auction#Wa 98532#Veterans Way Chehalis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy