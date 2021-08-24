Onalaska events calendar

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Onalaska calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Auction and Banquet Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 321 Hamilton Rd, Chehalis, WA

The Chehalis Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their Banquet & Auction Saturday August 28th 4-10pm at the Jester Auto Museum & Event Center, 321 Hamilton Rd., Chehalis, WA...

NEW LAWS REGARDING LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPLAINED Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Dieckman Rd, Chehalis, WA

Community Service Event. Law Enforcement Officers explain the new laws that went into effect 7/25/21 and answer questions from the public.

Celebration of life for Van McDaniel Salkum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1040 Gore Rd, Salkum, WA

Please join us for a celebration of Van McDaniel's life on Sunday, August 29th from 1-4pm at Rocky Top Arena. We want you to enjoy his memory and pay homage to his passing, so dress casual and...

VIP Tickets for the Chehalis Paranormal Forum Chehalis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 221 Southwest William Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

A day long paranormal forum benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. Featured guest speakers will share their knowledge and stories.

August Vendor Blender Craft Fair Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Veterans Memorial Museum 100 SW Veterans Way Chehalis, WA 98532 Get Directions »