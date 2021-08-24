Cancel
Dannemora, NY

Dannemora events coming up

Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 7 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dannemora calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dannemora:

Regal Summer Movie Express: Madagascar & How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World

Plattsburgh, NY

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 60 Smithfield Blvd Suite 90, Plattsburgh, NY

Summer movies for kids at Regal. Bring the family to the nearest Regal theatre for our 2021 Summer Movie Express series! Summer Movie Express tickets are just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays...

Chateaugay Lake Farmers' Market

Merrill, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3027, 4939 NY-374, Merrill, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 4, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 2pm Location:State Route 374, lawn of the Hollywood Inn

Mass of Christian Burial

Plattsburgh, NY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 18 Broad St, Plattsburgh, NY

Here is Donald Racette’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 17, 2021, at the age of 89, Donald Racette of Plattsburgh, New York passed...

CVPH Career Fair 8/25/21

Plattsburgh, NY

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY

Overview Come start your career with a close knit team that knows one another like family and shares a passion for the Champlain Valley. Support your community and grow your career! We offer...

Restorative Yoga & Reiki

West Chazy, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 167 Stratton Hill Rd, West Chazy, NY

Many souls are seeking a safe space for soothing and healing from the collective grief and trauma we continue to move through. Join Melissa Light for this two hour restorative & reiki session to...

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora, NY
With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

