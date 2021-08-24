Nick’s Ride for Friends clubhouse opens in Auburn to help fight against substance abuse disorders

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 13 Chapel St. in Cayuga County to celebrate the clubhouse opening for Nick’s Ride for Friends.

The building will give the organization space to fight against substance abuse disorders in the county.

Services offered will be detox, medical assistance, counseling with peers, support groups, and help with employment.

The DRI in the City of Auburn grant worth $940,000 helped fund the project.

