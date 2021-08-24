Wells calendar: What's coming up

(WELLS, MN) Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

Luke Hendrickson Music

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 73505 225th St, Albert Lea, MN

7 years with the MN band "Luke n Bob Texas" gave Luke a sizeable set list, including his own songs dealing with drinkin, lovin, and inescapable wanderlust.

5th-9th Grade - Faith Formation Registration Night!

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 315 E Clark St, Albert Lea, MN

All 5th-9th graders and their families are invited to attend Faith Formation Registration Night for this year's Wednesday evening classes! Please meet @ 7:00pm in Marian Hall for a short...

Visitation

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1415 State Hwy 13, Albert Lea, MN

Memorial Service for Earl Parriott will be held on Thursday August 26 at 11am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 N. Hwy 13, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Rev. Pamela Jensen will officiate. Burial will...

Jason Gray in Albert Lea,MN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3402 Hoeger Lane, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Building Something Beautiful - A Benefit to Provide Safe Housing Ministry for Women & Families in Crisis with Special Guest Jason Gray

Back to School Picnic

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 707 E 10th St, Albert Lea, MN

Back To School 2021 Events in Albert Lea, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Albert Lea. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events happening...