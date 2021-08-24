Rugby events calendar

(RUGBY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Rugby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rugby:

NP (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ NSSHS (CO-OP) Cando, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 2nd Ave, Cando, ND

The North Star/Starkweather (Cando, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Prairie co-op [Rolette/Wolford/Rolla] (Rolette, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

K3 Männertag 2021 Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Sedanstraße 14, 58332 Schwelm

Triff Männer! - Triff Gott! - Sei herausgefordert!!!

2021 North Dakota Marriage Retreat Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41st ST NE, Esmond, ND 58332

Join other married couples from around the region for our annual Marriage Retreat. It's a great time of relaxation, fellowship, and renewal!