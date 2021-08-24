I thought Black Widow was highly entertaining...just out of place.

Black Widow might be having her first live-action solo film, but Sideshow Collectibles keep her comic book depiction alive. The company has revealed a brand new Premium Format Figure that stands 23" tall. The Super Spy's appearance is based on her Marvel Comics appearance with her beauty beautifully sculpted within. Natasha Romanoff is shown in her black super-suit with red flowing hair as she makes a daring space. He is also shown using her Widow's Bite bracelets with the electric attack is captured in action with a crumbled Hydra logo beneath her. The Black Widow Sideshow Statue is set to be a companion piece for the already revealed Captain America and Taskmaster statues that are on the way. Black Widow is priced at $590, she is set to release in June – August 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.