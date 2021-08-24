Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrabelle, FL

Carrabelle calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Carrabelle Digest
Carrabelle Digest
 7 days ago

(CARRABELLE, FL) Carrabelle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrabelle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ku5cZ_0bbP7n0r00

Paint Your Own Lighthouse Suncatcher

Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

Paint Your Own Lighthouse Suncatcher Thurs, Aug 26. Timeslots available at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Cost $8. Call for reservations 850-697-2732. Max 12 people. (Porch space also available for those...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5dK4_0bbP7n0r00

Tuesday Trivia Nights at Eastpoint Beer Company

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Join us for Tuesday Night Trivia, hosted by BullFrog, starting at 5:30pm. Happy Hour starts at 5, so get there early to make sure you’re all set and test your knowledge! We’ll see you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Xlb_0bbP7n0r00

Cheap Sunglasses @ Tamara's Tapas

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 73 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Jerry, Tristin and Mike will be playing the best live music in the Florida panhandle! Come to Tapas in Apalachicola Sat night, Aug 28 starting at 8PM You may also like the following events from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y57pB_0bbP7n0r00

Bingo By the Bay

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Every Monday, until Sep 28, 2020... Bingo by the Bay every Monday at 7 pm. Bring the whole family for fun and games! Your first Bingo card is free. If you want additional cards, they are $2 each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIomH_0bbP7n0r00

Wednesday Farmers Market

Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 51 Commerce St, Apalachicola, FL

The market offers a charming outdoor shopping experience in downtown Apalachicola for all who appreciate delicious food. You’ll find fresh vegetables and micro greens, farm fresh eggs, grass fed...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle, FL
15
Followers
215
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carrabelle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrabelle, FL
City
Eastpoint, FL
City
Apalachicola, FL
Apalachicola, FL
Government
Carrabelle, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1975 Hwy 98 W#Fl Paint#Bullfrog#Bingo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy