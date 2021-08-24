Carrabelle calendar: Events coming up

(CARRABELLE, FL) Carrabelle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrabelle:

Paint Your Own Lighthouse Suncatcher Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

Paint Your Own Lighthouse Suncatcher Thurs, Aug 26. Timeslots available at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Cost $8. Call for reservations 850-697-2732. Max 12 people. (Porch space also available for those...

Tuesday Trivia Nights at Eastpoint Beer Company Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Join us for Tuesday Night Trivia, hosted by BullFrog, starting at 5:30pm. Happy Hour starts at 5, so get there early to make sure you’re all set and test your knowledge! We’ll see you there!

Cheap Sunglasses @ Tamara's Tapas Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 73 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Jerry, Tristin and Mike will be playing the best live music in the Florida panhandle! Come to Tapas in Apalachicola Sat night, Aug 28 starting at 8PM You may also like the following events from...

Bingo By the Bay Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Every Monday, until Sep 28, 2020... Bingo by the Bay every Monday at 7 pm. Bring the whole family for fun and games! Your first Bingo card is free. If you want additional cards, they are $2 each...

Wednesday Farmers Market Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 51 Commerce St, Apalachicola, FL

The market offers a charming outdoor shopping experience in downtown Apalachicola for all who appreciate delicious food. You’ll find fresh vegetables and micro greens, farm fresh eggs, grass fed...