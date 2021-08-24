Cancel
Morenci, MI

Live events on the horizon in Morenci

Morenci Times
(MORENCI, MI) Morenci is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morenci:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ5sj_0bbP7m8800

Young Adult Church — North Clinton Church

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 831 W Linfoot St, Wauseon, OH

Young adults are invited to UR Church Wednesdays at the home of Zach and Jordan Morrison (17746 County Road B, Wauseon).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxVdd_0bbP7m8800

Taste of Lenawee 2021

Adrian, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 230 West Maumee Street, Adrian, MI 49221

Join us for our annual Taste of Lenawee Community Event. Sample a variety of amazing flavors from Lenawee County restaurants and caterers!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCb6q_0bbP7m8800

Blue Shirt LIVE at American Winery!

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 15119 US-20 ALT, Wauseon, OH

List of Blue Shirt Guitar upcoming events. Events by Blue Shirt Guitar. Blue Shirt Music performs classic songs of the 60's, 70's and 80's with a contemporary

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3x9K_0bbP7m8800

100th Celebration of Lenawee Country Club & The Hills of Lenawee

Adrian, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 4110 Country Club Road, Adrian, MI 49221

Past, present, and future members please join us for an evening of celebrating this Golf Club that was established in 1920!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLq1a_0bbP7m8800

Visitation

Hudson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 504 W Main St, Hudson, MI

Here is Terri Lynn Weirich’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Terri Lynn Weirich of Hudson, Michigan, born in Toledo...

Learn More

Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

