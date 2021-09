TAMPA, Fla. — The bags are packed and cars are jammed full, as roughly 6,000 students move into their dorms at the University of South Florida this week. Students will be moving in during pre-scheduled blocks throughout the day on Thursday and Friday. As the first step of their check-in process, students will complete a COVID-19 health screening. Vaccines are not mandatory for students living on campus and students are not required to share their vaccination status.