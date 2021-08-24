Wilton calendar: Events coming up

(WILTON, ME) Wilton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilton:

Androscoggin Adventure in Rumford! Rumford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

EnvisionRumford & Chisholm Ski Club is teaming up to bring you an Adventure on the Androscoggin! Here are all the details, and more will be updates often! ANDROSCOGGIN ADVENTURE SPONSORS...

Fire on the mountain Dixfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 Winter Hill Road, Carthage, ME 04224

Rhyhym Alliance & RMTP Venue are hyped to team up again to show you how the underground gets Down!

Woods, Wedges & Wine Mexico, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13 Country Club Rd, Mexico, ME

Oakdale Country Club is very excited to announce that Wood, Wedges & Wine will be returning for the 2021 season. An inviting way to learn more about the game of golf, the program is designed to...

Trinity Red Cross Blood Drive Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 612 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Maine is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a once a month Blood Drive for the rest of 2021. Wed., July 28th, 2021, starting at 11:00...

Lawroweld Triathlon Weld, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 288 West Side Rd, Weld, ME

The Lawroweld Triathlon is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: TEAM SPRINT TRIATHLON, SENIOR KIDS TRIATHLON, JUNIOR KIDS TRIATHLON, and INDIVIDUAL SPRINT TRIATHLON.