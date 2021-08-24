Cancel
Unionville, MO

Live events on the horizon in Unionville

Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 7 days ago

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Unionville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Unionville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlDvr_0bbP7Qf200

Cars and Coffee

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 S Elson St, Kirksville, MO

Event Name: Kirksville Cars & Coffee Description: Hosted by the Dukum Inn & sponsored by Chad Davis State Farm!! Rain or Shine! Come hang out with us and have a good time, with good company. Bring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTWfy_0bbP7Qf200

Church Picnic

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Join us for a church picnic on August 29th at Thousand Hills State Park at the beach shelter. If you are interested in baptism please contact Curtis. Games and Swimming will begin at 3 pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHym6_0bbP7Qf200

2021 Wayne XC Kickoff Party / Parent Meeting

Corydon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 N Dekalb St, Corydon, IA

This event is for ALL JH and HS cross country runners and their parents/family members. 5:00 - XC practice begins (HS gym doors) 5:30 - Time Trial (parents come to support, meet at HS gym doors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220JF1_0bbP7Qf200

CENTERVILLE BIKE NIGHT

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 N 12th St, Centerville, IA

Ride on over on 2 wheels to spend the evening rocking with an awesome band for your listening pleasure while you check out the awesome bikes, food, and people! This event is for motorcycle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fwf7D_0bbP7Qf200

Wayne County, IA Land Auction - 281± Acres, 3 Tracts

Corydon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Estate land auction with highly productive farmland with tile and terrace improvements. For more inf...

Unionville News Alert

Unionville, MO
With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

