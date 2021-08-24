Live events on the horizon in Unionville

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Unionville is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Unionville:

Cars and Coffee Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 S Elson St, Kirksville, MO

Event Name: Kirksville Cars & Coffee Description: Hosted by the Dukum Inn & sponsored by Chad Davis State Farm!! Rain or Shine! Come hang out with us and have a good time, with good company. Bring...

Church Picnic Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Join us for a church picnic on August 29th at Thousand Hills State Park at the beach shelter. If you are interested in baptism please contact Curtis. Games and Swimming will begin at 3 pm...

2021 Wayne XC Kickoff Party / Parent Meeting Corydon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 N Dekalb St, Corydon, IA

This event is for ALL JH and HS cross country runners and their parents/family members. 5:00 - XC practice begins (HS gym doors) 5:30 - Time Trial (parents come to support, meet at HS gym doors...

CENTERVILLE BIKE NIGHT Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 N 12th St, Centerville, IA

Ride on over on 2 wheels to spend the evening rocking with an awesome band for your listening pleasure while you check out the awesome bikes, food, and people! This event is for motorcycle...

Wayne County, IA Land Auction - 281± Acres, 3 Tracts Corydon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Estate land auction with highly productive farmland with tile and terrace improvements. For more inf...