Karnes City, TX

Karnes City events calendar

Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 7 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Karnes City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Karnes City area:

Christian Warriors Retreat Female Veterans and First Responders-OCT 2021

Yorktown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3004 Farm to Market Road 884, Yorktown, TX 78164

Faith based retreat for female veterans and first responders seeking true healing and freedom through Jesus Christ.

Trenching and Excavation - Competent Person Training

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX

Trenching and Excavation - Competent Person Training Your Safety Department's 8-hour Trenching and Excavations Training module for Competent Persons. (Length: 8 hours) The attendee to the class...

séance découverte Méditation Yoga-Nidra - Humanima/swing&Fit

Stockdale, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: salle gymnase, 78160 Marly-le-Roi

Venez découvrir la méditation Yoga-Nidra lors d'une séance découverte en partenariat avec Swing&Fit le 27 septembre

Antonian Prep Freshman Football @ Floresville

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The Floresville (TX) freshman football team has a home non-conference game vs. Antonian Prep (San Antonio, TX) on Thursday, August 26 @ 5:30p.

Falls City Cheerleader 20th Annual Golf Tournament

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

-2 Man Scramble -Pick your Partner ($95 per person) includes: Green fees, cart, mulligan, hospitality bag, door prizes, & meal from Lew’s Patio & Grill -Prizes: 1st through 5th places Closest to...

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

