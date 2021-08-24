Karnes City events calendar

(KARNES CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Karnes City calendar.

These events are coming up in the Karnes City area:

Christian Warriors Retreat Female Veterans and First Responders-OCT 2021 Yorktown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3004 Farm to Market Road 884, Yorktown, TX 78164

Faith based retreat for female veterans and first responders seeking true healing and freedom through Jesus Christ.

Trenching and Excavation - Competent Person Training Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX

Trenching and Excavation - Competent Person Training Your Safety Department's 8-hour Trenching and Excavations Training module for Competent Persons. (Length: 8 hours) The attendee to the class...

séance découverte Méditation Yoga-Nidra - Humanima/swing&Fit Stockdale, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: salle gymnase, 78160 Marly-le-Roi

Venez découvrir la méditation Yoga-Nidra lors d'une séance découverte en partenariat avec Swing&Fit le 27 septembre

Antonian Prep Freshman Football @ Floresville Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The Floresville (TX) freshman football team has a home non-conference game vs. Antonian Prep (San Antonio, TX) on Thursday, August 26 @ 5:30p.

Falls City Cheerleader 20th Annual Golf Tournament Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

-2 Man Scramble -Pick your Partner ($95 per person) includes: Green fees, cart, mulligan, hospitality bag, door prizes, & meal from Lew’s Patio & Grill -Prizes: 1st through 5th places Closest to...