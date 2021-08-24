Louis The Child Bringing Euphoria Tour to The Armory 9/2
The Euphoria Tour featuring Louis the Child is a massive tour and will be making a stop at The Armory on Thursday, September 2nd!. For each new piece of music they create, Chicago-bred duo Louis the Child devote themselves to dreaming up rhythms and melodies and textures that transcend all expectation. While that process depends on their sophistication and skill as producers, it’s also driven by the deep sense of joy that 22-year-old Robby Hauldren and 21-year-old Freddy Kennett purposely bring to their work—an element they hope to transmit in every song on their new EP Kids at Play.twincitiesmedia.net
