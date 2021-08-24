Oakridge events coming soon

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Oakridge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakridge:

The Glory School Springfield, OR

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 5297 B Street, Entrance faces Chapman Lane, Springfield, OR 97478

Do you want know what it is to walk in the Glory of God?

US Kids Golf Portland- Emerald Valley — Pacific Northwest Golf Tournaments Creswell, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 83301 Dale Kuni Rd, Creswell, OR

Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, OR Portland Tour Championship

Picnic (Favorite Dish) — Storyline Church Fall Creek, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share with others. We have a refrigerator on-site and recommend crock pots for hot dishes. Location: Laurelwood Campus

Coffee With a Cop Springfield, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021 AT 8:30 AM PDT – 9:30 AM PDT Coffee with a Cop Starbucks, 3348 Gateway St, Springfield, OR 97477-1054, United States Event by Springfield Police Department – Oregon Join...

HERZ PRECISION PARTS WINGLESS NATIONALS NIGHT #1 Cottage Grove, OR

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

$2000.00 to win Wingless Nationals Presented by Herz Precision Parts!! Big thank you to Mark Herz for his continued support of this GREAT EVENT!!