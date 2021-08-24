Seymour events coming soon

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

Sip 'N Stroll Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4400 Country Club Road, Vernon, TX 76384

It's not just a margarita crawl anymore! It's a little bit of everything & you don't want to miss it!

Vernon Farmers Market Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

This event listing provided for the Vernon community events calendar.

Food Preservation-Salsa Archer City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 512 W Cottonwood St, Archer City, TX 76351

Preserve a piece of summer. Join us for a hands on workshop

VHS Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1701 Marshall Street, Vernon, TX 76384

See old friends and raise a glass to our class!

Summer's Last Run Produced by NBHA TX 14 Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX

Contact Nikki Morrison Address 301 Wilbarger St Vernon, TX Email nbhatx14@aol.com Phone 19407812270 Cell Phone 9407812270 Web Site a Directions