Seymour, TX

Seymour events coming soon

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 7 days ago

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebvRb_0bbP7G5000

Sip 'N Stroll

Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4400 Country Club Road, Vernon, TX 76384

It's not just a margarita crawl anymore! It's a little bit of everything & you don't want to miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq6hz_0bbP7G5000

Vernon Farmers Market

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

This event listing provided for the Vernon community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWm9m_0bbP7G5000

Food Preservation-Salsa

Archer City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 512 W Cottonwood St, Archer City, TX 76351

Preserve a piece of summer. Join us for a hands on workshop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3qCJ_0bbP7G5000

VHS Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion

Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1701 Marshall Street, Vernon, TX 76384

See old friends and raise a glass to our class!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sx4jl_0bbP7G5000

Summer's Last Run Produced by NBHA TX 14

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX

Contact Nikki Morrison Address 301 Wilbarger St Vernon, TX Email nbhatx14@aol.com Phone 19407812270 Cell Phone 9407812270 Web Site a Directions

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

