Hollandale, MS

Hollandale events calendar

Hollandale Today
Hollandale Today
 7 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Hollandale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hollandale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYPY7_0bbP7EJY00

Cousins Reunion "Tie Dye" Party

Yazoo City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1250 Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City, MS 39194

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Cousins Reunion 2021-Family ball will be hosted at C-Squared Event Center in Yazoo City MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6XOf_0bbP7EJY00

CDL Driving Training

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Six-week driving course. Trainee will learn how to properly operate the 18 Wheel Semi Trailer and prepare for testing to obtain CDL Class A License. Skills to be learned will include, but are not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tefdC_0bbP7EJY00

Memorial service

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1265 S Main St, Greenville, MS

Find the obituary of Rickie Wayne Goodwin (1958 - 2021) from Greenville, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrIBR_0bbP7EJY00

Self Under Construction Revival

Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2315 HWY 82 East, Greenville, MS 38703

Praise, Worship, The Word of God....Come experience a move of the Spirit at the The Way Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvkwJ_0bbP7EJY00

Between the Lions.

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.

Hollandale Today

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

