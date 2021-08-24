What’s up Candor: Local events calendar
(CANDOR, NC) Candor has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Candor area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 3079 NC-109, Troy, NC
BIKE NIGHT AND LOW DOWN DIRTY HEATHENS BAND at Bigfoot's Bar and Grill, 3079 NC-109, Troy, NC, US 27371, Troy, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 509 Town Creek Mound Road, Mount Gilead, NC 27306
Join us for a night beneath one of the last great dark sky sites in central NC and learn more about the heavens above!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM
Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC
Performing tonight is a local favorite, Chip Perry Band! The Band formed to pursue to modern style country/southern rock. Focused heavily on ORIGINALS but also play covers ranging from Alabama...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC
Fans can be picked up at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. To qualify you must reside in Moore County, be an adult age 60+, have a home situation where a threat to health & well being...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC
Learn to shag dance! You can dance with or without a partner, but be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Please call to register at 910-947-4483.
