What’s up Candor: Local events calendar

(CANDOR, NC) Candor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Candor area:

BIKE NIGHT AND LOW DOWN DIRTY HEATHENS BAND Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3079 NC-109, Troy, NC

BIKE NIGHT AND LOW DOWN DIRTY HEATHENS BAND at Bigfoot's Bar and Grill, 3079 NC-109, Troy, NC, US 27371, Troy, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

Town Creek Under The Stars: The Path of Souls Mount Gilead, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 509 Town Creek Mound Road, Mount Gilead, NC 27306

Join us for a night beneath one of the last great dark sky sites in central NC and learn more about the heavens above!

2021 Concert Series - Chip Perry Band Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

Performing tonight is a local favorite, Chip Perry Band! The Band formed to pursue to modern style country/southern rock. Focused heavily on ORIGINALS but also play covers ranging from Alabama...

Operation Fan Heat Relief West End, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC

Fans can be picked up at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. To qualify you must reside in Moore County, be an adult age 60+, have a home situation where a threat to health & well being...

Shag Dance Lessons West End, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC

Learn to shag dance! You can dance with or without a partner, but be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Please call to register at 910-947-4483.