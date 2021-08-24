Meeker calendar: Coming events

(MEEKER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Meeker calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meeker:

CUSTOM ART MOSAIC Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3695 Airport Rd, Rifle, CO

Students will design a CUSTOM MOSAIC ARTWORK on a professional art panel utilizing stained glass, pottery shards, glass beads, and other unique embellishments. Learn the fundamentals of art mosaic...

Suzy Bogguss Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th st, Rifle, CO 81650

Grammy award-winning and Platinum-selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead. She has covered Country, Swing,

Trauma/Stroke Symposium Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

Hands on training in: EZIO Shock Stroke Presentations for: Head and Spine Trauma and Massive Causality Injury

2021 Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials Meeker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1901 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

The 2021 Meeker Classic features 6 days of sheepdog trials, learning and sharing time together in Meeker, Colorado! Sept. 7th is FREE DAY!

Meeker Mustang Makeover Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO

The Wild, Wild West will be in Meeker again on August 28th, 2021 ! Twenty Horse Trainers from across the West* will come together to compete for prize money and scholarships after only 120 days of...