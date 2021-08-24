Cancel
Meeker, CO

Meeker calendar: Coming events

Meeker Times
 7 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Meeker calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meeker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akFTL_0bbP6yRP00

CUSTOM ART MOSAIC

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3695 Airport Rd, Rifle, CO

Students will design a CUSTOM MOSAIC ARTWORK on a professional art panel utilizing stained glass, pottery shards, glass beads, and other unique embellishments. Learn the fundamentals of art mosaic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns3UK_0bbP6yRP00

Suzy Bogguss

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th st, Rifle, CO 81650

Grammy award-winning and Platinum-selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead. She has covered Country, Swing,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUesC_0bbP6yRP00

Trauma/Stroke Symposium

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

Hands on training in: EZIO Shock Stroke Presentations for: Head and Spine Trauma and Massive Causality Injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v718_0bbP6yRP00

2021 Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials

Meeker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1901 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

The 2021 Meeker Classic features 6 days of sheepdog trials, learning and sharing time together in Meeker, Colorado! Sept. 7th is FREE DAY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18A387_0bbP6yRP00

Meeker Mustang Makeover

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO

The Wild, Wild West will be in Meeker again on August 28th, 2021 ! Twenty Horse Trainers from across the West* will come together to compete for prize money and scholarships after only 120 days of...

ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

