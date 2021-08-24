Meeker calendar: Coming events
(MEEKER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Meeker calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meeker:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 3695 Airport Rd, Rifle, CO
Students will design a CUSTOM MOSAIC ARTWORK on a professional art panel utilizing stained glass, pottery shards, glass beads, and other unique embellishments. Learn the fundamentals of art mosaic...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 132 E 4th st, Rifle, CO 81650
Grammy award-winning and Platinum-selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead. She has covered Country, Swing,
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 501 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650
Hands on training in: EZIO Shock Stroke Presentations for: Head and Spine Trauma and Massive Causality Injury
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1901 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641
The 2021 Meeker Classic features 6 days of sheepdog trials, learning and sharing time together in Meeker, Colorado! Sept. 7th is FREE DAY!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO
The Wild, Wild West will be in Meeker again on August 28th, 2021 ! Twenty Horse Trainers from across the West* will come together to compete for prize money and scholarships after only 120 days of...
