Argos, IN

Argos events coming soon

Argos Times
Argos Times
(ARGOS, IN) Live events are coming to Argos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Argos:

Plymouth Farmers' Market

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 126 Water St, Plymouth, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11:30AM Location:Corner of Garro and Rivers Street

Change Management in 911

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1400 Pioneer Dr, Plymouth, IN

Join us for this NENA Education & Training course hosted by Indiana NENA and provided by the Statewide 911 Board. About this event CLASS DESCRIPTION Do you believe that the only constant is...

BACHELOR ROAD LIVE@ The Breakroom!!!

Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 138 S Michigan St, Argos, IN

BACHELOR ROAD LIVE@ The Breakroom!!! is on Facebook. To connect with BACHELOR ROAD LIVE@ The Breakroom!!!, join Facebook today.

Night of Destruction / Crash Fest

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 11621 12th Rd #9010, Plymouth, IN

Time: Grandstands Open: 4 PMRegistration: 3 PM 4:45 PMPill Draw Closes: 4:45PMDrivers Meeting: 5:00 PMHot Laps: 5:30 PMRacing Begins: 6:30PM

Climate Series-Purdue Extension Marshall County

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 201 N Center St, Plymouth, IN

Join Robert Yoder, Purdue Extension ANR Educator on this upcoming Climate Series. As the new 30 year climate "Normals" have been released in June there is so much information available for...

