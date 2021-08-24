Columbus events coming up

(COLUMBUS, MT) Columbus is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

Coffee With A Cop Absarokee, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 19 S Woodard Ave, Absarokee, MT

Coffee and conversation with the deputies of Stillwater County Sheriff's Office. div

River Valley Rangers | Dry Creek Saloon | Bridger, MT Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Bridger, MT

River Valley Rangers make their debut at Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger, MT for an evening of newgrass/jamgrass! 8-11pm Rolling plains, crackling campfires, and late night string sessions are just...

Ladie's Day Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 Pratten St, Columbus, MT

A wonderful ladie's get together, so we can assess what work needs to be done on the dolls for Project Hope's Christmas toy giveaway. We will have snacks. And we are guaranteed to have blast!!! 😀

Paper Bead Bracelet Making Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 27 N 4th St, Columbus, MT

Our drop-in craft of the month is paper bead bracelets. We will have a table set up with all you need from 10:00 - 5:00. If you'd prefer to take it home, you'll just need to supply glue and...

Tim Hayes 1 Day Equine Therapy Joliet, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 11 CC Lane, Joliet, MT 59041

Excellent for all equine therapy providers, educators, parents, and mental health professionals