Columbus, MT

Columbus events coming up

Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435OpJ_0bbP6pUs00

Coffee With A Cop

Absarokee, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 19 S Woodard Ave, Absarokee, MT

Coffee and conversation with the deputies of Stillwater County Sheriff's Office. div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LU7z0_0bbP6pUs00

River Valley Rangers | Dry Creek Saloon | Bridger, MT

Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Bridger, MT

River Valley Rangers make their debut at Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger, MT for an evening of newgrass/jamgrass! 8-11pm Rolling plains, crackling campfires, and late night string sessions are just...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09h2hW_0bbP6pUs00

Ladie's Day

Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 Pratten St, Columbus, MT

A wonderful ladie's get together, so we can assess what work needs to be done on the dolls for Project Hope's Christmas toy giveaway. We will have snacks. And we are guaranteed to have blast!!! 😀

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmKLn_0bbP6pUs00

Paper Bead Bracelet Making

Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 27 N 4th St, Columbus, MT

Our drop-in craft of the month is paper bead bracelets. We will have a table set up with all you need from 10:00 - 5:00. If you'd prefer to take it home, you'll just need to supply glue and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqS50_0bbP6pUs00

Tim Hayes 1 Day Equine Therapy

Joliet, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 11 CC Lane, Joliet, MT 59041

Excellent for all equine therapy providers, educators, parents, and mental health professionals

Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

