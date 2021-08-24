Borrego Springs events coming up

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Live events are coming to Borrego Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Borrego Springs area:

Chuck Adams Live 8/29/21 1:00/4:00 pm Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 38642 CA-79, Warner Springs, CA

Chuck Adams Live 8/29/21 1:00/4:00 pm at Emerald Creek Winery, 38642 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, Anza, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

TLQMA Board Meeting- Open Meeting Session La Quinta, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

TLQMA Board meets every 4th Thursday of each month. Agendas will be included in the newsletter the Monday before the meeting date.* *Meeting dates are…



Story time and Tea with Mermaid Princess Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2124 3rd St, Julian, CA

Friday August 27, 2021: Storytime & Tea with Mermaid PrincessFriday, August 27, 202110:00 AM 11:30 AMCottage Tea Parties27715 Jefferson...

First Sunday @ The Preserve Aguanga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 39415 High Point Road, Aguanga, CA 92536

Get some R&R in the SoCal Mountains! Come enjoy our 40 Acre retreat for friends, family and guests to decompress and have some fun.

ManCamp 2021 Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Calling the Men of CCO to join the adventure this year at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center. With an ever changing society, turbulent social climate and impending pressure on the Church, we as...