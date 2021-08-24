Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Qualified.com Introduces Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere

By Qualified.com
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qualified, the conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce, introduced two new products: Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere. Qualified for Outbound seamlessly integrates Qualified with leading sales engagement platforms, like Outreach, and Qualified Anywhere brings the entire power of the Qualified platform to iOS and Android. These products are designed to help Qualified's customers meet with their target accounts and VIP buyers faster than ever before, right on their website.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
826
Followers
22K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Content Marketing#Innovation#Qualified Com#Outreach#Ios#Poly#Vmware#Matterport#Hashicorp#Appexchange Chat#Cockroach Labs#Website Visitor 360#Website Live View#Live Chat#Voice Calls#Adobe#Thoughtspot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Economywraltechwire.com

Your startup needs a product engineer – immediately

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Who’s in charge of building your company’s product?. Unless you’re flying solo, there are probably multiple answers to this question. But that’s changing. The role of “product” within almost all industries is trending toward less emphasis on product management and product marketing, and more towards using technology and data to determine everything from what we’re building to how we’re selling it.
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Infobird Launches Intelligent SaaS Product WeChat Call Center: What Investors Should Know

A SaaS provider of artificial intelligence-powered and enabled customer engagement solutions in China announced the launch of a new product Monday morning. What Happened: Infobird Co. (NASDAQ: IFBD) is launching the WeChat Call Center, an intelligent SaaS product. The company is hoping the new launch will help increase customer demand and market share in the private domain traffic field.
Economymartechseries.com

Shelf.io Raises $52.5 Million in a Series B To Accelerate Growth Of AI-Driven Answers Automation Platform

Shelf.io, the world’s leading AI-driven answers automation company, today announced a Series B round of $52.5 million led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners, Connecticut Innovations, Contour Venture Partners and individuals like Austin McChord (founder of Datto) and Tooey Courtemanche (founder of Procore). The company, whose clients include John Deere, DSW, HelloFresh, Equitable/AXA, and Glovo, has experienced 4X growth in the last 12 months, zero customer churn in the last three years and a 10X user growth in the last year.
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Clearpay Introduces Merchant Analytics Solution Clearpay iQ

an established Buy Now, Pay Later payments platform (known as Afterpay (ASX: APT) outside the UK/Europe), has launched its new merchant analytics solution, Clearpay iQ. With this new tool, brands are able to gain access to customer-centric analytics in order assist with optimizing investment and fueling growth. The Clearpay...
InternetInc.com

The Digital Front Door: Omnichannel Marketing In a Digitized World

Leading brands and innovators have been transforming the customer journey for years using digital tools and creative customer engagement strategies. We can try on glasses at home and order them online. We can take classes and learn new skills from industry experts with the click of a keyboard button. We can order groceries, make appointments, and get medical care all from our cellphones and laptops.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Simplr Launches Capabilities to Power Customer Empathy at Scale

AI-enabled features leverage wide array of customer data to ensure that every support and service interaction is personalized and empathetic to drive loyalty and increase satisfaction. As companies expand their customer service teams to outside resources, the question of how to maintain personal and empathetic customer service experiences expected by...
ComputersEntrepreneur

A Blogging Platform Of Developers, By Developers, For Developers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Blogging is becoming more and more popular among businesses as a key way to build trust with customers. Blogging not only allows one to prove expertise in a particular area but also provides the opportunity to solve problems for customers, offering solutions that no one else can. Building a blog, then, is a great step toward building a loyal customer following.
Technologymartechseries.com

Observe.AI Expands Into Omnichannel Customer Experience Market With ScopeAI Acquisition

The leader in Contact Center AI announces new omnichannel conversation intelligence offerings that uncover new insights from customer interactions. Observe.AI, the leader in Contact Center AI, announced its entry into omnichannel conversation intelligence following its acquisition of ScopeAI, a company that automatically extracts actionable insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media. This announcement comes at the heels of Observe.AI’s monumental year of 300% revenue growth and a $50M Series B funding round led by Menlo Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount of funding to $89M.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Trengo Platform Raises $36M ln Series A Funding

Insight Partners and Peak provide funding and guidance to accelerate triple-digit international growth, attract new talent and further develop the platform. Trengo, the Dutch omnichannel communications platform, today announces raising $36 million in a Series A funding from New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Peak. The funding is aimed at accelerating international expansion, attracting talent and fueling further development of the technology-driven omnichannel communication platform.
BusinessVentureBeat

Call center automation startup Balto secures $37M

Balto, a call center automation startup based in St. Louis, Missouri, today announced that it raised $37 million in a series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from RingCentral Ventures, Sierra Ventures, TIA Ventures, OCA Ventures, Stage Venture Partners, SaaS Venture Capital, Sandalphon Capital, Cultivation Capital, and Atreides Management. The capital brings the company’s total funding to $51.2 million so far, and CEO Marc Bernstein says it’ll be used to “make leaps” in closed-loop reporting, allowing customers to scale top-performing agent behavior.
Businessmartechseries.com

Aparavi Announces Joe Maionchi as Vice President of Engineering

Leading data storage expert is transforming the total data experience for business users and IT teams to Know Their Data and Gain New Control with Deep Insights. APARAVI Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, announced Joe Maionchi as the company’s new Vice President of R&D. Marketing Technology...
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
Posted by
Ashish

Why Google Analytics is Important For Your Website

Web analytics has helped businesses grow for generations. The data collected by web analytic tools can identify what the visitors are doing on a site and help to optimize its performance, leading to more sales or conversions. There is an abundance of free options available like Google Analytics that will allow you to use these useful metrics in order to improve your website's profile among potential customers - whether they're browsing from mobile devices, laptops, tablets, or other computing platforms.
Technologymartechseries.com

Contactless Digital Identity AI Platform Vouched Announces $4.5M Financing Round

Vouched, the developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification services, announced it has closed a $4.5M funding round. The financing, led by leading digital tech entrepreneur Darrell Cavens, alongside strategic investments from both banking and legal services firms, accelerates the dynamic growth of the business. Marketing Technology News: Introducing SpotMe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy