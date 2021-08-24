Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A Female Streetwear Designer Is Suing Off-White for Allegedly Stealing Her Designs

By Shoshy Ciment
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago

Walker Wear’s April Walker is taking legal action against Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand.

In a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Friday, the streetwear brand founder claimed that Abloh’s label committed federal and state trademark infringement, unfair competition and unfair business practices.

According to the suit, Off-White is selling a $2,234 bomber jacket at Saks Fifth Avenue and Farfetch.com that features a design mark “that is virtually identical” to a design often used by Walker Wear — the WW XXL Athletic mark design. The “streetwear-style jacket” includes two Silver W’s on a dark background, which the complaint alleges “closely resemble those on Walker Wear’s designs, broadly outlined with flat serifs (i.e., extending tips) at the top of each W.”

FN has reached out to Off-White for a comment.

The Fashion Law first reported on the complaint, which also named Saks Fifth Avenue and Farfetch.com as defendants for selling the item in question.

Walker Wear, one of the few female-led streetwear brands, was founded by Walker in 1990. The Walker Wear “WW XXL Athletic mark” is protected by intellectual property rights and trademark and trade dress rights, the complaint states.

In addition to arguing that the WW Mark will likely cause consumers to mistakenly believe that Walker Wear has any affiliation with the jacket, the suit claims that the use of the mark “dilutes the value of the WW Mark” and causes economic harm to Walker Wear.

In a blog post earlier this week, Walker explained her decision to file suit against Off-White.

“Despite the foundations we laid, many female brown and black designers still face the same ‘invisible’ challenges, including that the big fashion houses like Off-White take our designs without permission and companies like Saks enable the conduct by selling articles with the stolen designs,” wrote Walker, who has previously publicly advocated against design appropriation. “They apparently believe they can get away with it, betting that we’d be outgunned if we challenged them in legal proceedings.”

The streetwear industry is known to be heavily male dominated, though some female designers — including Walker, Melody Ehsani and others — have made inroads in recent years.

In her post, Walker said that the incident with Off-White highlighted her previous experiences as a Black Mexican woman in the fashion industry, which she described as “double oppression” due to gender and race.

“Building my business in a predominantly white and male culture, I was keenly aware of the obstacles, but I’m sick and tired of being sick,” Walker wrote. “Amends must be made.”

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetwear#Off White#Design#Saks Fifth Avenue#Farfetch Com#Ww#Silver W#The Ww Mark#Black Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Doja Cat Earns Her Crown in a Plunging Coat, High-Rise Trousers & Platforms for Dolce & Gabbana

Doja Cat royally stole the show at last night’s Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice, Italy. The “Kiss Me More” singer arrived at the presentation via gondola, glowing in a blonde hairdo with a glittering new crown to match. As for attire, the musician took a daring turn in a plunging coat worn sans top with matching high-rise black trousers for a full suited appeal. When it came down to footwear, the 25-year-old artist elevated her look further in towering black heels. The peep-too pumps featured a sleek satin upper set atop a platform base with a thin heel to finish, appearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Footwear News

These Popular Color-Changing Nike Air Force 1s Are Back In Stock

Nike has given its classic Air Force 1 shoe a deceptive makeover. The sportswear giant released a color-changing version of its Air Force 1 Low back in June, which quickly sold out within days. If you weren’t able to get your hands on a pair the first time around, lucky for you, the shoe is now back in stock. This women’s exclusive iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is currently available on Nike.com for $110. It appears to feature a clean white-based leather upper, but the material has been treated with photochromic inks that give the shoe a new multicolored...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Designs for living – Alek Wek takes fashion to the max

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Fashion news. Alek Wek is spinning around the courtyard of a hotel in Brooklyn, her printed dress blurring into abstraction, with a smile as wide as her ears. At 44, the supermodel still holds the same magnetic energy, optimism and impossibly lithe frame that saw her catapult onto the global stage some 25 years ago. “Now, in my 40s, I feel so beautiful as a woman,” says Wek, her accent a smooth culmination of the different countries that she’s lived in. “I would tell any young girl, ‘Don’t be afraid of how you feel. The world will try and mould you into something else but you have to be who you are.’”
DesignPosted by
WWD

Prada, Theaster Gates Launch Experimental Design Lab

Click here to read the full article. MILAN –  The Prada Group is stepping up its efforts to provide opportunities to amplify the work of artists of color with the concrete help of Theaster Gates. Dorchester Industries, the design and manufacturing arm of Theaster Gates Studio, in partnership with Rebuild Foundation and Prada, are launching the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The three-year program will serve as a platform for Black or Brown artists, investing in their development and exposing them to organizations interested in working with diverse talent, such as Prada.More from WWDPrada Men's Spring 2022The Key Eyewear Trends for...
Designers & Collectionsbeincrypto.com

Fashion Brand DKNY Reinvents Logo as an NFT

The world of fashion and NFTs continues to expand as DKNY reinvents its logo as an NFT. In the heat of the NFT craze, yet another major fashion brand jumps into the game. DKNY announced the release of its logo, but this time as a non-fungible token up for auction.
BusinessPosted by
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Former Tapestry CEO Victor Luis Takes Helm at Outerwear Company Moose Knuckles + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 1, 2021: Victor Luis, who held the role of CEO at Tapestry Inc. from 2014 to 2019, has joined luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles as CEO. This is an expanded role for Luis. He first joined the company in June as an investor and executive chairman. Other partners include founders and co-chief executives, Noah Stern, Ayal Twik, and global investment firm Cathay Capital. Stern and Twik will lead the...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Pucci Names New Artistic Director, Brands to Return to Physical Format for Paris Fashion Week

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Camille Miceli, accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton, has been named the new artistic director of Emilio Pucci. Vanessa Friedman reported on the appointment for The New York Times, writing that Miceli will be the first woman to helm the Italian brand. "Ms. Miceli's appointment is fully in line with the recent trend of elevating accessory specialists to ready-to-wear designers (sparked by the success of Maria Grazia Chiuri, now at Dior, and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino)," Friedman writes. "It also reflects a new approach to Pucci; one that focuses less on runway buzz and more on personality and community." Her vision for the brand will be unveiled in the spring of 2022. {The New York Times}
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Chanel Celebrates the Camellia in 2021 Fine Jewelry Collection

Adding to its fine jewelry lineup, Chanel has now unveiled new pieces for its “Camélia” line. The “Bouton de Camélia” collection focuses on the Camellia flower, a house signature that is known to have been loved by Gabrielle Chanel for its simplicity. The round shapes of the petals are reimagined on a selection of earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Dressed in 18k yellow gold, the floral accessories are embellished with diamonds, which are also spotted on the white gold pieces. Standing out from the range is the choker, which dons the Camellia at the front with drop details.
ApparelDesign Taxi

Virgil Abloh Uses ‘WW’ Letters In Design For Off-White, Faces Trademark Lawsuit

Cult streetwear favorite Off-White is now under fire, once again, for infringing on other designers’ copyright. Walker Wear, another fashion brand, is claiming that Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s mastermind designer, has created and is retailing a jacket with a design “nearly identical” to the brand’s XXL Athletic mark design, as reported by The Fashion Law. The jacket is currently selling for US$2,234.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Rick Owens Gives the Classic Converse Weapon Shoe a New Look

Rick Owens and Converse have another collaboration arriving soon, and similar to their recent sneaker project, the fashion designer has reimagined another classic silhouette from the sportswear brand. Hot on the heels of their DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 collab that dropped last month, the two entities have come together in August to reenvision the Converse Weapon that debuted in 1986. Dubbed the Converse DRKSHDW TURBOWPN, Owens exaggerates the look of the shoe by adding an elongated tongue like their recent Chuck 70 style while keeping the rest of the leather upper similar to its basketball counterpart. The designer also applies his signature...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Vintage Baseball Film Inspires Concepts’ Next New Balance Collab

Concepts has tapped longtime collaborator and hometown neighbor New Balance for its latest project. As part of the Concept’s 25th anniversary collaborative series, the sneaker boutique and the sportswear brand will deliver their “Headin’ Home” collection this month and the centerpiece of the capsule is a special iteration of the New Balance 57/40. According to Concepts, this collab explores the rivalry between Boston and New York by recounting the oft-forgotten silent film “Headin’ Home,” which details baseball legend Babe Ruth’s transition from the Red Sox to the Yankees in 1919. The Concepts x New Balance 57/40 “Headin’ Home” dons a bold new...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

YG and K-Swiss Team Up for New Sneaker and Capsule Collection

YG joined forces with footwear brand K-Swiss to deliver a new sneaker that combines the rapper’s swag with the company’s patented look, marking the start of “a range of reimagined classic LX sneakers.”. Appropriately called the “Disco,” the capsule collection’s first sneaker comes wrapped in a metallic silver glittery material...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Mitchell & Ness Links up With mastermind JAPAN for Retro Jersey Inspired Collection

Mitchell & Ness has joined forces with mastermind JAPAN once again to reveal another limited edition staple capsule collection. mastermind is combining Mitchell & Ness’ nostalgic vintage sportswear aesthetic with its contemporary design. The collaboration features the Japanese brand’s preferred black in multiple silhouette renditions including a retro-inspired windbreaker and tearaway track pants with the mastermind branding along the sleeves. mastermind’s recognizable skull logo and “mastermind” embroidery are prominent fixtures throughout the collection. Big face logo shorts and a vintage football legacy jersey in dark alpine green with subtle mastermind branding within the number are additional detailing for the keen eye. Accessories including bucket hats and baseball caps round out the capsule.
ApparelComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Brain Dead x Gramicci, Dr. Martens x Suicoke, Palace, and More

School is back in session, which means it’s time to finally start putting those good back to school fits together. After you cop a brand new backpack, consider these great drops arriving this week. Brain Dead has collaborated with the heritage climbing brand Gramicci, Dr. Martens is dropping another sandal with Suicoke, Palace is teaming up with Stella Artois, and Kerwin Frost has just released his first collaboration with Adidas.
ApparelHypebae

Vault by Vans Debuts Surf-Inspired Shoe, Boot Skoot LX

Vault by Vans is adding a new sneaker silhouette to its footwear lineup. Dubbed Boot Skoot LX, the high-cut shoe takes inspiration from Vans‘s Surf Boot. Resembling the look of the brand’s performance shoe, the Boot Skoot LX arrives with a sleek neoprene-equipped upper. The base is accompanied by premium leather and rubber overlays throughout, adding texture and durability. The silhouette is complete with translucent waffle soles, while the design is kept minimal and easy to wear with a Velcro and zip closure. Vans’s signature Jazz Stripe appears on the laterals with perforations for breathability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy