Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Commercial Baking Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

By Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Commercial Baking Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

