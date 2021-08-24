What’s up Hagerstown: Local events calendar

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hagerstown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Henry Co. Farmers Market New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: S 15th St, New Castle, IN

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: Late May - Mid October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1400 Plaza on Broad Street

Caboose Dedication Centerville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 116 E Plum St, Centerville, IN

We will be dedicating the Caboose during Archway Days this year. Aug 28th at 11:30am. We hope that everyone will come out and support Archway Days and the Caboose Dedication. Archways Days this...

Dougherty’s 2021 Concert Series featuring Sean Lamb Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1117 North, 9411 Dougherty Rd, Cambridge City, IN

Sean Lamb will be playing in the event tent. Come join us for a family friendly evening. Wine slushes, wines, and beer along with Non-alcoholic drinks and food items will be available to purchase...

LIVE MULTI CONSIGNOR AUCTION Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1733 N Walnut St, Cambridge City, IN

COME OUT FOR A FUN EVENING IN EASTERN INDIANAS NICEST AUCTION GALLERY. OUR WELL LIT, CLEAN & FULLY LICENSED FACILITY AND KITCHEN "THE LUNCH BOX" IS HERE TO SERVE YOU.

Pasture & Livestock Field Day @ HHS Beef Project Hagerstown, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Baker Road, Hagerstown, IN 47346

Save the Date! Planning is underway for the field day, hosted by the HHS Beef Project. Check back for additional details.