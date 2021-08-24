What’s up Shoals: Local events calendar

(SHOALS, IN) Shoals is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shoals:

Butterfly Release: Overdose Awareness Event West Baden Springs, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8275 Ballard St, West Baden Springs, IN

Join us at Safe Haven for our yearly Butterfly Release in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. This year's release is sponsored by Indiana Recovery Network. $10.00 per butterfly...

Buy Indiana Expo French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The purpose of the Buy Indiana Expo is to align Hoosier companies to unique opportunities to expand their business through contract with government centers. It also includes breakout...

2021 Senior LPGA Championship French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The fourth playing of the senior major championship is set for August 23-29, 2021 at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick. https://

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 714 W Warren St, Mitchell, IN

This is for a Weekday over night at the Whispers Estate. The $200 price tag is per group of 10 persons. Each additional persons is $20 ea

Tayla Lynn & Tre Twitty LIVE! Mitchell, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446

Performing together LIVE at Mitchell Opera House - Tayla Lynn & Tre Twitty!