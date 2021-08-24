Cancel
Shoals, IN

What’s up Shoals: Local events calendar

(SHOALS, IN) Shoals is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shoals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcomA_0bbP6Ygd00

Butterfly Release: Overdose Awareness Event

West Baden Springs, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8275 Ballard St, West Baden Springs, IN

Join us at Safe Haven for our yearly Butterfly Release in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. This year's release is sponsored by Indiana Recovery Network. $10.00 per butterfly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGIux_0bbP6Ygd00

Buy Indiana Expo

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The purpose of the Buy Indiana Expo is to align Hoosier companies to unique opportunities to expand their business through contract with government centers. It also includes breakout...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii8mD_0bbP6Ygd00

2021 Senior LPGA Championship

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The fourth playing of the senior major championship is set for August 23-29, 2021 at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick. https://

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Odk3_0bbP6Ygd00

Whispers Estate $200 weekday(Sun` - Thurs) June 2021 - Dec 2021

Mitchell, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 714 W Warren St, Mitchell, IN

This is for a Weekday over night at the Whispers Estate. The $200 price tag is per group of 10 persons. Each additional persons is $20 ea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqZkk_0bbP6Ygd00

Tayla Lynn & Tre Twitty LIVE!

Mitchell, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446

Performing together LIVE at Mitchell Opera House - Tayla Lynn & Tre Twitty!

