Weaverville, CA

Live events coming up in Weaverville

Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 7 days ago

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Weaverville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulRlc_0bbP6Pk600

Taste of Redding 2021

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

The Taste of Redding is held at the Redding Sculpture Park at City Hall! Come enjoy an outdoor event that everyone will enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYeL2_0bbP6Pk600

Cooking With Sizzle! - Cooking Classes featuring Chef Pam Buono

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1440 Placer Street, Redding, CA 96001

Join us for fun, hands-on cooking classes, featuring Chef Pam Buono of Bella Cucina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Dq7L_0bbP6Pk600

Culture of Poverty Training

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 393 Park Marina Circle, Redding, CA 96001

Join us for an in person discussion about the culture of poverty, presented by Susan Morris Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZ5bu_0bbP6Pk600

Adventure Retreat – Far North

Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

Join us for a fun and adventurous time in the mountains of Northern California. You’ll have the opportunity to go hiking and boating not to mention the fun outdoor amenities the Inn has to offer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vo4tS_0bbP6Pk600

Weaverville Certified Farmers Market

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 19 - October 20, 2021 Wednesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location: Highland art meadow, Weaverville, California 96093.

ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

