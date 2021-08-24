Cancel
Concrete, WA

Events on the Concrete calendar

(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are coming to Concrete.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Concrete area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVsG9_0bbP6O6b00

Bigfoot is Among Us

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7370 Russell Rd, Concrete, WA

The world champion of Hide and Seek is the inspiration for this weekend! Enjoy the fun and bigfoot-inspired crafts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSVxY_0bbP6O6b00

Kreate With Kara @ Eagle Haven Winery

Sedro Woolley, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284

Come join the fun painting your very own master piece on canvas, all supplies provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471y0C_0bbP6O6b00

Evento de Lanzamiento de Transición

Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 105 East Kincaid Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

EVENTO GRATIS! Servicios de transición disponibles para estudiantes de 18-21 años del Condado de Skagit con discapacidades del desarrollo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hZqe_0bbP6O6b00

Skagit Domestic Violence Impact Panel

Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Suzanne Lane, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

The DVIP is a one-hour informational session featuring multiple speakers for first-time offenders who have been court-ordered to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v5Us_0bbP6O6b00

Teaching Climate Change and Ocean Acidification - August 2021

Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 10441 Bay View-Edison RD, Mount Vernon, Washington 98273

A Professional Development workshop for Middle and High School Teachers

