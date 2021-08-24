Cancel
Hillsboro, KS

Events on the Hillsboro calendar

Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zvmy_0bbP6KZh00

Live Music with Jeff Davidson

Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 115 N Third, Marion, KS

Jeff Davidson, a native of Marion County, has had a long career as an Extension Educator with Kansas State University. He also performs western music with a historical, educational component. He...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KC3g_0bbP6KZh00

Pre-School Exploratory Art & Sensory Class - Newton, KS 2021

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 N Poplar St, Newton, KS

Description PARTICIPANT WAIVER: I acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that my child(ren) and I may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 by attending the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F40o_0bbP6KZh00

City Commission meeting

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

City of Newton, KS | 201 E 6TH ST, PO BOX 426, NEWTON, KS 67114-2215 | (316) 284-6001 Design by Granicus - Connecting People and Government

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iD07O_0bbP6KZh00

2021 Blue & Gold Scholarship Scramble

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 920 Meadowbrook Dr, Newton, KS

The Washington Conference Leadership program will be back in 2022! This is a week-long, life-changing opportunity for Kansas FFA members to get some impactful leadership training in our nation’s...

Learn More

Cardio - Fast & Furious - August - 1X per week

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 N Poplar St, Newton, KS

------------------------------- PARTICIPANT WAIVER: I acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that my child(ren) and I may be exposed to or infected by...

Learn More

Comments / 0

