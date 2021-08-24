Events on the Hillsboro calendar

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

Live Music with Jeff Davidson Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 115 N Third, Marion, KS

Jeff Davidson, a native of Marion County, has had a long career as an Extension Educator with Kansas State University. He also performs western music with a historical, educational component. He...

Pre-School Exploratory Art & Sensory Class - Newton, KS 2021 Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 N Poplar St, Newton, KS

Description PARTICIPANT WAIVER: I acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that my child(ren) and I may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 by attending the...

City Commission meeting Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

City of Newton, KS | 201 E 6TH ST, PO BOX 426, NEWTON, KS 67114-2215 | (316) 284-6001 Design by Granicus - Connecting People and Government

2021 Blue & Gold Scholarship Scramble Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 920 Meadowbrook Dr, Newton, KS

The Washington Conference Leadership program will be back in 2022! This is a week-long, life-changing opportunity for Kansas FFA members to get some impactful leadership training in our nation’s...

Cardio - Fast & Furious - August - 1X per week Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 N Poplar St, Newton, KS

------------------------------- PARTICIPANT WAIVER: I acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that my child(ren) and I may be exposed to or infected by...