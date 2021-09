The Wheeling-based Indian Trails Public Library District's spending should remain relatively flat in the 2022 fiscal year compared to the previous year, officials say. The library board will meet next week to approve a roughly $8.3 million budget for the fiscal year, which began July 1. That's up less than $85,000 from the previous budget's spending prediction of about $8.2 million, an increase of only 1%, Executive Director Brian Shepard said.