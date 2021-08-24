Cancel
David City, NE

What’s up David City: Local events calendar

David City Journal
David City Journal
 7 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) Live events are coming to David City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the David City area:

Scripture Sisters

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2422 13th St, Columbus, NE

Join us as we spend time in God's Word, using our creative talents to journal in the Bible. New and seasoned journalers, baby and seasoned Christians and everyone in between is welcome to join us...

BassTrack

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 23500 US-30, Columbus, NE

Team Deaf Bonce is bringing MWSPL to Columbus, NE, a town that hasn’t seen a sanctioned stereo comp in a long time. Come out, make some noise, have some fun and set some Nebraska records. See you...

Behlen 4' Wide Heavy Duty Gates

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Behlen 4' Wide Heavy Duty Gates, Qty (7) Pieces, 2" OD, Hardware Included, May Have Dents, Scratches Or Misc Defects, Pick Up Times Mon – Fri 7:00 A.M - 2:30 P.M., Call In Advance Of Pickup...

ESU 7 Win-Win Discipline (2 day training)

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Registrants MUST register by Tuesday, September 7th, to ensure a spot!

ESU 7 Mental Health First Aid

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

This 8 hour training is designed to give participants skills with mental health crisis.

David City Journal

David City Journal

David City, NE
