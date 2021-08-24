Cancel
Boardman, OR

Live events Boardman — what’s coming up

Boardman Updates
 7 days ago

(BOARDMAN, OR) Live events are coming to Boardman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boardman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geOdI_0bbP5yY200

Hermiston, OR Foreman Training

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1545 N 1st St, Hermiston, OR

What is Foreman Leadership Training? This is an interactive class that provides the platform for both seasoned veterans and emerging leaders to participate in group activities and discussions that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qFK0_0bbP5yY200

Yu-Gi-Oh tournament

Umatilla, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1240 6th St, Umatilla, OR

Yu-Gi-Oh tournament Entry $5 Prizes will be from the new Dawn of Majesty set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnbJs_0bbP5yY200

The Jacob Jolliff Band — Brewminatti

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 6th St, Prosser, WA

Most of you know Jacob and his merry band by now, but just in case... Jacob Jolliff grew up just south of Portland, OR. He was awarded a full scholarship to The Berklee College of Music in Boston...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eu8eR_0bbP5yY200

Hobs 50% Off Storewide

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 612 5th St, Prosser, WA

The whole store is HALF OFF !!! Get ready for some amazing deals!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBQMg_0bbP5yY200

Balloon Animal Class

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

Learn how to twist and make balloon animals! Join Jim and Tanner as they teach the fun skill of balloon animal making! You will be the next best thing at birthday parties! Win a free Beginner's...

