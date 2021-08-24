Townsend events coming soon

(TOWNSEND, MT) Townsend is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Townsend:

Live at Missouri River Brewing Co. East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Scratchgravel Rounders will play live at Missouri River brewing company. Come down an enjoy one of their amazing craft beers and listen to us!

Helena/Townsend, MT - Miracle Men Male Revue comes to The Dam Bar Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6999 US-287, Townsend, MT

The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to Helena/Townsend! If you and your friends are overdue for a night out, Miracle Men Male Revue is your answer! Prepare to meet Slay and Dallas, as...

Energy Medicine Yoga: The Hidden Power of the Chakras Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2409 Bear Creek Rd, Helena, MT

Lauren Walker of Energy Medicine Yoga shares a practice designed to allow the body to relax completely and take the rigid hold of your habits ‘offline’.

Helena Farmers' Market Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:01 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Helena Farmers' Market is the longest-running market in the state of Montana. Celebrating its 48th birthday in June 2021, the market is THE Saturday morning event for the community, and winner...

8/26/21: Fun Pianos Dueling Pianos in Boulder, MT Boulder, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Thank you, Jefferson County Fair Board, for bringing The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show to Jefferson County Recreation Park in Boulder, MT on 8/26/2021 for their Fundraiser Event. The show itself...