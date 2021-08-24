Ryan Day Continuing to Focus on What He Can Control As He Enters Third Season As Ohio State’s Head Coach

Most football coaches would dream of having as much success in their first two seasons as Ryan Day has had as Ohio State’s head coach. In his first two years as a head coach at any level, Day has lost only two games and made back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff. He still hasn’t lost a regular-season game. Even though Ohio State almost didn’t even have a season last year, he led the Buckeyes to a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship, a memorable playoff semifinal win over Clemson and a berth in the national championship.