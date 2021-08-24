What’s up Avalon: Local events calendar

(AVALON, CA) Avalon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

Grace Notes – An Evening of Secular and Sacred Music San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731

A Jewish Cantor and an Episcopal Priest perform secular and sacred music in a concert that includes Broadway tunes and jazz standards.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

Brand Your Beauty Business Like Kylie Jenner San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Learn from Beauty Bosses How to Grow Your Brand to Bring More Cashflow

An Evening Of Indian Music With Aloke Dasgupta San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731

Sitar master who has performed with the LA Philharmonic, George Harrison, and the Rolling Stones plays accompanied by a tabla drummer

A Jazz Evening With Raymond Lee Parker San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731

Pianist and vocalist Raymond Lee Parker presents an evening of jazz and blues standards performed in his distinctive style.