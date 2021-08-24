Live events on the horizon in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Morganton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morganton:

Artist in Residence Dennis Heckes Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us in welcoming glass artist Dennis Heckes as our 3rd Quarter Artist-in-Residence. Artist reception is July 3, 5-7pm.

Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Events & Festivals Near Blue Ridge, Georgia Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses ~ Blue Ridge Community Theater Thursday, August 26, 2021 - Sunday, September 19, 2021

Photography National Juried Show Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 2021 BRMAA National Juried Photography Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. Monetary prizes...

Ipsalu Level 3 Cobra Breath Intensive "Bliss of Divine Love" with Nayano Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 84 Eagles Pass, Blue Ridge, GA

❖ Open your heart to unconditional love ❖ Embody intimacy and compassion ❖ Enter timeless states where miracles occur You are invited to apply for the Level 3 course after successful immersion in...

Launch Party for The Cast Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 14090 Old Hwy 76, Morganton, GA

Come join us for food, fun, fellowship, worship and details about our Fall schedule for all things The Cast! Please RSVP by clicking "going" and be sure to invite your friends!