Morganton, GA

Live events on the horizon in Morganton

Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 7 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Morganton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morganton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPko6_0bbP5jYN00

Artist in Residence Dennis Heckes

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us in welcoming glass artist Dennis Heckes as our 3rd Quarter Artist-in-Residence. Artist reception is July 3, 5-7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDNZl_0bbP5jYN00

Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Events & Festivals Near Blue Ridge, Georgia Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses ~ Blue Ridge Community Theater Thursday, August 26, 2021 - Sunday, September 19, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoSpL_0bbP5jYN00

Photography National Juried Show

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 2021 BRMAA National Juried Photography Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. Monetary prizes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJeCC_0bbP5jYN00

Ipsalu Level 3 Cobra Breath Intensive "Bliss of Divine Love" with Nayano

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 84 Eagles Pass, Blue Ridge, GA

❖ Open your heart to unconditional love ❖ Embody intimacy and compassion ❖ Enter timeless states where miracles occur You are invited to apply for the Level 3 course after successful immersion in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsdDI_0bbP5jYN00

Launch Party for The Cast

Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 14090 Old Hwy 76, Morganton, GA

Come join us for food, fun, fellowship, worship and details about our Fall schedule for all things The Cast! Please RSVP by clicking "going" and be sure to invite your friends!

Morganton Digest provides local news including politics, sports, community events, and everything in between.

