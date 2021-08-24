Live events Maricopa — what’s coming up

(MARICOPA, CA) Maricopa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maricopa:

JP43 1-on-1 Let's Ride Buttonwillow Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA 93206

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

Wind Wolves Preserve - Night Hike Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 16019 Hwy 166, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Join us for a guided hike under the stars at Wind Wolves Preserve!

Turn8 Buttonwillow 13CW Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Key Information: Intermediate / Advance Drivers : 4 / 15 minute sessions before lunch! Intermediate / Advance Drivers: Turn8 Signature Open Pit 75 Minutes! Intermediate/ Advance Dr...

Paint Night at Paik’s Ranch House Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 E Kern St, Taft, CA

Paint Night at Paik's Ranch House! Monday, August 30th at 6 PM $25 per person. Payment is to be made through Facebook messenger to Megan Francois and is due 24 hours prior to the event. When...

Trucking for Scholarships Sporting Clay Shoot Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 12450 Shotgun Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311

It is Time for our Trucking for Scholarships Sporting Clay Shoot