Maricopa, CA

Live events Maricopa — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 7 days ago

(MARICOPA, CA) Maricopa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maricopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv4SV_0bbP5bUZ00

JP43 1-on-1 Let's Ride Buttonwillow

Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA 93206

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9sof_0bbP5bUZ00

Wind Wolves Preserve - Night Hike

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 16019 Hwy 166, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Join us for a guided hike under the stars at Wind Wolves Preserve!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LKdI_0bbP5bUZ00

Turn8 Buttonwillow 13CW

Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Key Information: Intermediate / Advance Drivers : 4 / 15 minute sessions before lunch! Intermediate / Advance Drivers: Turn8 Signature Open Pit 75 Minutes! Intermediate/ Advance Dr...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZaz7_0bbP5bUZ00

Paint Night at Paik’s Ranch House

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 E Kern St, Taft, CA

Paint Night at Paik's Ranch House! Monday, August 30th at 6 PM $25 per person. Payment is to be made through Facebook messenger to Megan Francois and is due 24 hours prior to the event. When...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sjLo_0bbP5bUZ00

Trucking for Scholarships Sporting Clay Shoot

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 12450 Shotgun Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311

It is Time for our Trucking for Scholarships Sporting Clay Shoot

Learn More

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa, CA
With Maricopa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Buttonwillow, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Maricopa, CA
Maricopa, CA
Government
City
Taft, CA
