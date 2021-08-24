Cancel
Malad City, ID

Malad City calendar: Coming events

Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 7 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Malad City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Malad City:

Kade Isakson @The Rooftop Bar Lava Hot Springs 8/27

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come out and enjoy the best view in Lava, great music, and drinks

Lava Hot Springs Folk Festival 2021

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around Soda Springs in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to Soda Springs or browse...

Planning Commission

Penrose, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 S Tremont St, Penrose, UT

The Planning Commission meets the 2nd, 4th, and 5th Tuesdays of each month. Click here to see the Planning Commission Agenda.

Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo - Patriot Night

Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 N 1000 W, Tremonton, UT

RAM Pro Rodeo starts at 8:00 p.m. Pre-rodeo performance starts at 6:45 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Rodeo Announcer - Wayne Brooks Barrel Man - Randee Munns Bull Fighters - Joe Butler and Tyson...

Yoga with Kristi

McCammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Free Weekly Yoga Class with Kristi Hall-Baldwin. Most Saturdays at the Depot Building. Please always confirm schedule with Kristi before attending. \n

Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

Malad City, ID
