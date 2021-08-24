Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

Manchester calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Manchester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOz4O_0bbP5UGM00

Bridge Game

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Duplicate Bridge game with multiple groups. Fill-ins are needed or another group of 4. Any questions about this group, please talk to Kara Waite, Activities Coordinator.

Learn More

New Movie Series Begins

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Two new movies are posted each Saturday for viewing. Residents can sign up for a theater time throughout the week or weekend.\n

Learn More

Sunday Brunch

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

On Sundays, Brunch is served in the Main Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Brunch can also be delivered.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GfhV_0bbP5UGM00

The White Buffalo

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 42 Dillingham Ave, Manchester, VT

"I've always taken great pleasure in being difficult to categorize," says the White Buffalo's big-voiced frontman, Jake Smith. Since releasing his first album in 2002, Sm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWOb6_0bbP5UGM00

StreetFest

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

StreetFest is held on historic Main Street on Friday, July 30 and Friday, August 27 between 6pm and 9pm featuring local favorites The Julie Shea Band and The Don’t Leave Band.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
15
Followers
232
Post
356
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Manchester, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt Duplicate Bridge#The White Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy