Manchester calendar: What's coming up

(MANCHESTER, VT) Manchester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

Bridge Game Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Duplicate Bridge game with multiple groups. Fill-ins are needed or another group of 4. Any questions about this group, please talk to Kara Waite, Activities Coordinator.

New Movie Series Begins Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Two new movies are posted each Saturday for viewing. Residents can sign up for a theater time throughout the week or weekend.



Sunday Brunch Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

On Sundays, Brunch is served in the Main Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Brunch can also be delivered.



The White Buffalo Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 42 Dillingham Ave, Manchester, VT

"I've always taken great pleasure in being difficult to categorize," says the White Buffalo's big-voiced frontman, Jake Smith. Since releasing his first album in 2002, Sm...

StreetFest Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

StreetFest is held on historic Main Street on Friday, July 30 and Friday, August 27 between 6pm and 9pm featuring local favorites The Julie Shea Band and The Don’t Leave Band.