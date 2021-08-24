Cancel
Butler, AL

What’s up Butler: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Butler Updates
Butler Updates
 7 days ago

(BUTLER, AL) Butler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv4d8_0bbP5ODE00

Restoring Everything Damaged Conference 2021

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2900 Saint Paul Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Restoring Time for anyone in need of Spiritual Restoration! Join us & these dynamic Men and Women of God! Don't miss this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjIty_0bbP5ODE00

Storytime

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 403 22nd Ave, Meridian, MS

Join us daily, Tuesday – Friday, for storytime at 10 am in the Goodnight Moon exhibit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF9DB_0bbP5ODE00

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJ46k_0bbP5ODE00

Story Time: National Banana Split Day

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us as we dig into National Banana Split Day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgLY0_0bbP5ODE00

ADSAR with SARTECH I certification

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only.  If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

With Butler Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

