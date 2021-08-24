Burney calendar: What's coming up

(BURNEY, CA) Burney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burney:

Lake Shasta Caverns Lakehead, Lakehead-Lakeshore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20359 Shasta Caverns Rd, Lakehead, CA

The 2 hour tour includes a boat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and a guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty! DAILY TOURS Summer Memorial Day thru Labor Day Every half...

5th Annual Hat Creek Beer, Wine & Food Festival Hat Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 17855 Doty Road, Hat Creek, CA 96040

Local breweries, wineries, craft vendors, cornhole, a kids zone with face painting & games. Live music & beer & wine tasting all afternoon!

Mount Shasta Retreat: A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 4500 Ski Park Hwy, McCloud, CA

Sacred Lotus Healing The Art of Ancient Healing® presents: Detox • Recharge • Transform, A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul About this Event