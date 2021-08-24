Cancel
Soda Springs, ID

Live events on the horizon in Soda Springs

Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 7 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xquwO_0bbP5Jnb00

Kade Isakson @The Rooftop Bar Lava Hot Springs 8/27

Lava Hot Springs, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come out and enjoy the best view in Lava, great music, and drinks

Learn More

Lava Hot Springs Folk Festival 2021

Lava Hot Springs, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around Soda Springs in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to Soda Springs or browse...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTW9o_0bbP5Jnb00

Salon Univers Vintage 2021

Freedom, WY

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Promenade Simon Lorière, 83120 Sainte-Maxime

Le salon Univers Vintage dédié aux amoureux des années « rétro » allant de 1940 à 1990 regroupe une soixantaine d'exposants vintage

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei2Kb_0bbP5Jnb00

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption, Aug. 27-28, Montpelier, ID

Ovid, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21620 US-30, Ovid, ID

15 yearling wild horses and 10 burros will be available for adoption at the Bear Lake County Fair in Montpelier, ID Fri. Aug. 27 and Sat. Aug. 28.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpBTA_0bbP5Jnb00

Armstrong Estate Online Auction

Inkom, ID

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Bid on a BRAND NEW Pioneer camp trailer, large tool selection, juke box, enamel stove, yard equipment and more! All items are located at the estate in Inkom, ID and will need to be picked up...

Learn More

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

