Live events on the horizon in Soda Springs

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

Kade Isakson @The Rooftop Bar Lava Hot Springs 8/27 Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come out and enjoy the best view in Lava, great music, and drinks

Lava Hot Springs Folk Festival 2021 Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Salon Univers Vintage 2021 Freedom, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Promenade Simon Lorière, 83120 Sainte-Maxime

Le salon Univers Vintage dédié aux amoureux des années « rétro » allant de 1940 à 1990 regroupe une soixantaine d'exposants vintage

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption, Aug. 27-28, Montpelier, ID Ovid, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21620 US-30, Ovid, ID

15 yearling wild horses and 10 burros will be available for adoption at the Bear Lake County Fair in Montpelier, ID Fri. Aug. 27 and Sat. Aug. 28.

Armstrong Estate Online Auction Inkom, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Bid on a BRAND NEW Pioneer camp trailer, large tool selection, juke box, enamel stove, yard equipment and more! All items are located at the estate in Inkom, ID and will need to be picked up...