Events on the Linden calendar

(LINDEN, TX) Linden is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Linden:

Redwater Varsity Football @ Ore City Ore City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Rebel St, Ore City, TX

The Ore City (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Redwater (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

2021 East Texas Burn Run Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 107 West Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

East Texas Burn Run 2021 is October 8-10, 2021 Bike Games, Vendor booths, Poker Run and Live Entertainment in Jefferson Texas!

Chris Cain Blues Guitarist Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

Chris Cain's jazz-tinged, blues soaked guitar and deep, warm vocals have the maturity and authenticity of bluesmen many years his senior.