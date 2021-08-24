Cancel
Linden, TX

Events on the Linden calendar

Posted by 
Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 7 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Linden is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLCAr_0bbP5G9Q00

Redwater Varsity Football @ Ore City

Ore City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Rebel St, Ore City, TX

The Ore City (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Redwater (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCiIC_0bbP5G9Q00

2021 East Texas Burn Run

Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 107 West Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

East Texas Burn Run 2021 is October 8-10, 2021 Bike Games, Vendor booths, Poker Run and Live Entertainment in Jefferson Texas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdncn_0bbP5G9Q00

Chris Cain Blues Guitarist

Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

Chris Cain's jazz-tinged, blues soaked guitar and deep, warm vocals have the maturity and authenticity of bluesmen many years his senior.

Linden Updates

Linden Updates

Linden, TX
With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

